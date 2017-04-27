Big Brother Naija 2017 housemates meet up at DSTV office (Photos)

11 out of the 14 Big Brother Naija 2017 housemates visited the DSTV office today in Lagos.

Pictured is Managing Director of Multichoice Nigeria, John Ugbe, and the housemates; Cocoice, Jon, Bisola, Ese, TBoss, Miyonse, Efe, Uriel, Marvis, Bassey and Soma.

ThinTallTony, Bally, Kemen, Gifty and Debie-Rise were absent. See more below…



This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

