Big Brother Naija: 2Face, Tiwa Savage, Runtown to perform at finale
Big Brother Naija, has announced that 2Face Idibia, Tiwa Savage and Runtown will be performing at the grand finale of the reality show. The reality show which started on January 22, 2017, is would officially end on April 9, 2017. The two-hour live show will produce a winner between Bisola, TBoss, Efe, Marvis and Debie-Rise […]
