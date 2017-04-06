Pages Navigation Menu

Big Brother Naija: 2Face, Tiwa Savage, Runtown to perform at finale

Posted on Apr 6, 2017 in Big Brother Naija, Entertainment | 0 comments

Big Brother Naija, has announced that 2Face Idibia, Tiwa Savage and Runtown will be performing at the grand finale of the reality show. The reality show which started on January 22, 2017, is would officially end on April 9, 2017. The two-hour live show will produce a winner between Bisola, TBoss, Efe, Marvis and Debie-Rise […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

