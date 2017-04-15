Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Big Brother Naija: Bisola makes up with Thin Tall Tony [VIDEO]

Posted on Apr 15, 2017 in Big Brother Naija, Entertainment | 0 comments

The first runner-up of the just concluded Big Brother Naija, Bisola, has made up with Thin Tall Tony. Last week, Bisola snubbed TTT at a DSTV event . She also revealed that she has not spoken to him, because there is no need to, after he betrayed her friendship. She said her focus is on […]

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Big Brother Naija: Bisola makes up with Thin Tall Tony [VIDEO]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comment

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.