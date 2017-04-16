Pages Navigation Menu

Big Brother Naija: Do whatever pleases you – Kemen fires back at Tboss’ sister

Posted on Apr 16, 2017 in Big Brother Naija, Entertainment | 0 comments

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Ekemini Ekerette popularly known as Kemen, has asked Tboss’ sister to do whatever she pleases, if she is not satisfied with his apology for allegedly harassing Tboss. Kemen was disqualified from the show  for sexually harassing fellow housemate Tboss while she was asleep. The fitness coach apologized via his Instagram […]

