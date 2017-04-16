Big Brother Naija: Do whatever pleases you – Kemen fires back at Tboss’ sister
Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Ekemini Ekerette popularly known as Kemen, has asked Tboss’ sister to do whatever she pleases, if she is not satisfied with his apology for allegedly harassing Tboss. Kemen was disqualified from the show for sexually harassing fellow housemate Tboss while she was asleep. The fitness coach apologized via his Instagram […]
