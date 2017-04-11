Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Big Brother Naija: Efe claims his N25m cheque, SUV [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

Posted on Apr 11, 2017 in Big Brother Naija, Entertainment | 0 comments

Winner of the just concluded television reality show, Big Brother Naija, Efe Michael Ejeba, was on Tuesday presented with the cheque of N25m. Efe, who was the youngest housemate in the show, returned with a prize of N25 million and a Kia Seranto Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV) He beat fellow finalists – Bisola, TBoss, Debie-Rise […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Big Brother Naija: Efe claims his N25m cheque, SUV [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.