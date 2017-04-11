Big Brother Naija: Efe claims his N25m cheque, SUV [PHOTOS/VIDEO]
Winner of the just concluded television reality show, Big Brother Naija, Efe Michael Ejeba, was on Tuesday presented with the cheque of N25m. Efe, who was the youngest housemate in the show, returned with a prize of N25 million and a Kia Seranto Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV) He beat fellow finalists – Bisola, TBoss, Debie-Rise […]
Big Brother Naija: Efe claims his N25m cheque, SUV [PHOTOS/VIDEO]
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria.
