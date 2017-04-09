Big Brother Naija: Efe emerges winner

Efe has won this year’s edition of Big Brother Naija. He won the grand prize of N25million, ahead of – T-Boss, Marvis, Bisola and Debbie-rise. Bisola was the runner up to the grand prize. Last week, Bally was evicted from the Big Brother Naija house. Bassey was evicted two weeks ago. Three Sundays ago, Thin …

The post Big Brother Naija: Efe emerges winner appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

