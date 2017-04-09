Big Brother Naija: Efe emerges winner
Efe has won this year’s edition of Big Brother Naija. He won the grand prize of N25million, ahead of – T-Boss, Marvis, Bisola and Debbie-rise. Bisola was the runner up to the grand prize. Last week, Bally was evicted from the Big Brother Naija house. Bassey was evicted two weeks ago. Three Sundays ago, Thin …
The post Big Brother Naija: Efe emerges winner appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.
This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG