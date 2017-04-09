Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Big Brother Naija: Efe emerges winner

Posted on Apr 9, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Efe has won this year’s edition of Big Brother Naija. He won the grand prize of N25million, ahead of – T-Boss, Marvis, Bisola and Debbie-rise. Bisola was the runner up to the grand prize. Last week, Bally was evicted from the Big Brother Naija house. Bassey was evicted two weeks ago. Three Sundays ago, Thin …

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Big Brother Naija: Efe emerges winner appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.