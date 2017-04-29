Big Brother Naija: Governor Lalong, Commissioners Receive Efe In Grand Style | Photos
Winner of the 2017 Big Brother Naija reality show, Efe, was on Friday received by the governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong. Efe, a Plateau-based Warri-born rapper won the show ahead of Bisola and T-boss. Efe Ejeba arrived Jos, the state capital on Friday to meet with the governor and his cabinet. Recall that upon …
