Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Big Brother Naija: Governor Lalong, Commissioners Receive Efe In Grand Style | Photos – Information Nigeria

Posted on Apr 29, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Notice: Undefined index: extension in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/themes/Aggregate/epanel/custom_functions.php on line 1173
Big Brother Naija: Governor Lalong, Commissioners Receive Efe In Grand Style | Photos – Information Nigeria

Information Nigeria

Big Brother Naija: Governor Lalong, Commissioners Receive Efe In Grand Style | Photos
Information Nigeria
Winner of the 2017 Big Brother Naija reality show, Efe, was on Friday received by the governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong. Efe, a Plateau-based Warri-born rapper won the show ahead of Bisola and T-boss. Efe Ejeba arrived Jos, the state capital on …

and more »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.