Posted on Apr 11, 2017 in Big Brother Naija, Entertainment | 0 comments

First runner up of Big Brother Naija reality show, Bisola has indicated interest to go on a vacation with fellow housemate, Bally. She said this during her first press conference in Lagos. Recall that when Thin Tall Tony was evicted from from the reality show, Bisola switched romance to Bally. She told Nigerian media on […]

Big Brother Naija: I want to go on vacation with Bally – Bisola [VIDEO]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

