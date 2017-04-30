Pages Navigation Menu

Posted on Apr 30, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Former housemate and second runner-up at the Big Brother Naija show, Tboss, has revealed that fellow contestant, Kemen, has been calling her over the sexual assault incident that saw him disqualified. She revealed this in an interview with Ebuka Obi-Uchendu on Rubbin’ Minds on Channels TV on Sunday. TBoss said she felt angry, humiliated and […]

Big Brother Naija: I’m not ready to talk to Kemen, AY was insensitive – Tboss

