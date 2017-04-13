Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Big Brother Naija is nonsense, loss to Nigeria – Seun Kuti

Posted on Apr 13, 2017 in Big Brother Naija, Entertainment | 0 comments

Nigerian Afrobeat musician, Seun Kuti, has waded into the talks about the just concluded Big Brother Naija Reality show. According to him, Big Brother Naija is nonsense and does not add value to Nigerians but rather highlighted Nigerians’ love for senseless consumerism. Seun, Son of afrobeat legend Fela, said the fact that Efe who hails […]

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Big Brother Naija is nonsense, loss to Nigeria – Seun Kuti

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.