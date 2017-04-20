Pages Navigation Menu

Big Brother Naija show is shortcut to wealth, must not be celebrated – Weird MC

Posted on Apr 20, 2017

Nigerian female rapper, Adesola Idowu, popularly known as Weird MC has taken a swipe at the just concluded Big Brother Naija reality show, describing it as ‘shortcut’ to wealth. The Nigerian-British producer argues in an instagram post @weirdmcofficial that hard work was better than fast money gotten from guzzling of alcohol, partying and bathing naked […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

