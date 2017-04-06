Big Brother Naija: T-boss apologizes to Debbie-Rise over national anthem saga [VIDEO]
Housemates in the ongoing Big Brother Naija TV reality show, T-boss and Debbie-Rise, have reconciled following the disagreement they had yesterday. Recall that Debbie-Rise had asked T-boss to recite the Nigerian National Anthem, putting the Nigerian-Romanian on her toes. T-Boss argued with Debbie after feeling that the latter put her on the spot by saying […]
