Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Big Brother Naija: T-boss’ brother blasts AY for making jokes with Kemen’s sexual assault

Posted on Apr 17, 2017 in Big Brother Naija, Entertainment | 0 comments

Brother to former Big Brother Naija housemate, T-boss, Christova has taken a swipes at Nigerian stand up comedian, AY for making joke with the sex move involving his sister and Kemen in the just concluded reality show. In a show at the Eko Hotel And Suites Victoria Island Lagos State, the comedian had used the […]

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Big Brother Naija: T-boss’ brother blasts AY for making jokes with Kemen’s sexual assault

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comment

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.