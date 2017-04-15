Big Move!! Bisola Set To Join Cast Of Jenifas Diary

Fans Favorite and Runner Up of Big Brother Naija Show, Bisola is set to join the famous Jenifa Diary Cast. Bisola while in the house spoke like Jenifa (Funke Akindele Character in Jenifa’s Diary) while in the house. It will be very big for both parties, as the show will gain more fans and bisola …

The post Big Move!! Bisola Set To Join Cast Of Jenifas Diary appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

