Big Move!! Bisola Set To Join Cast Of Jenifas Diary

Posted on Apr 15, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Fans Favorite and Runner Up of Big Brother Naija Show, Bisola is set to join the famous Jenifa Diary Cast. Bisola while in the house spoke like Jenifa (Funke Akindele Character in Jenifa’s Diary) while in the house. It will be very big for both parties, as the show will gain more fans and bisola …

