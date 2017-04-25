Bill Nye The Science Guy Lays Into Climate Change Denier Live On CNN [Video]

Imagine living in 2017 and thinking that climate change ain’t real?

It’s almost like those who say they don’t believe they have some kind of economic imperative for doing so.

It’s enough to make Bill Nye the Science Guy rather irate, and he wasn’t going to sit around on Earth Day and play nice with CNN or guest William Happer.

You can see him school Happer, as well as CNN for inviting Happer, below:

Huff Post SA with more:

Nye pointed that the amount of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere is rising at a record rate, according to data released this year by the Environmental System Research Laboratory. “What he claims to not understand is the rate. It’s the speed at which we’re adding carbon dioxide,” Nye said. “What you got to get is the speed at which things are changing.” Happer later pressed Nye on global warming, saying that Earth’s “temperature is not rising nearly as fast as the alarmists’ computer models predicted.” He added: “The whole basis for the alarmism is not true. It’s based on flawed computer modeling.” To which Nye swiftly replied, “That’s completely wrong. Say what you will, but you have it absolutely wrong.” …Nye offered Happer a bit of advice. “Sir, with some respect,” Nye said. “I encourage you to cut this out so that we can all move forward and make the United States a world leader in technology.”

Climate change isn’t real, George Soros runs the world, the world itself is flat, the moon landing was faked – spare me the tin hat antics, please.

