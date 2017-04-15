Billboard, Twitter collaborate for live stream coverage of #REVOLVEfestival
Billboard and Twitter are teaming up to live stream from #REVOLVEfestival on April 15-16, during weekend one of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. The stream is running from 5 to 6:22 p.m. PT at #REVOLVEfestival, one mile from the Coachella grounds at the famous Merv Griffin Estate in La Quinta, California. Billboard‘s partnership with …
The post Billboard, Twitter collaborate for live stream coverage of #REVOLVEfestival appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.
This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG