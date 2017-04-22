Birds Force Dana Airline To Make Air Return

Dana Airline, operator of Imo Air was yesterday hit by birdstrike, forcing the plane flying from Lagos to Port Harcourt to make an air return.

Confirming the air return, Media and Communications Manager of Dana Air Mr Kingsley Ezenwa in an official statement issued yesterday stated that the incident occurred during take-off from Lagos at about 11 am.

Ezenwa stated “On 21st of April, one of our aircraft with registration

number 5N-SRI operating our 11am flight from Lagos to Port Harcourt, had an air return due to bird strike during take-off from Lagos, and our Captain took a professional decision and returned to the Lagos Airport.”

A Bird strike is a collision between a bird and an aircraft which is airborne and as per standard safety procedure, which is the hallmark of our operation, our pilot returned to base.

“Our guests have however been reprotected on another aircraft to ensure that their itinerary is not entirely disrupted. The aircraft is currently being evaluated by our engineers to determine the effect of the bird strike on the affected engine”, the Communications Manager added

This post was syndicated from Nigerian News from Leadership News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

