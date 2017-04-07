Birthday celebration gone wrong: Boy bathes his female friend with acid thinking it was Izaal

A 14-year-old girl, Victoria Emmanuel, has been left badly scalded after her 13-year-old friend, Moshood Yusuf, bathed her with acid during the victim’s birthday celebration on March 29, around the night market at Mafoluku, Oshodi area of Lagos State.

It was gathered that while her peers were pouring water on her body, the boy entered a woman’s shop, brought out a bottle and emptied its content on Victoria.

According to Yusuf, he thought it was a liquid water disinfectant known as Izaal when he

poured it on the girl. When newsmen visited the victim’s No. 1, Baba Elegbe Street, Mafoluku residence yesterday, Yusuf’s parents were there suing for peace. .

Victoria, who just returned from the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH), where she was being treated, said she told Yusuf not to pour the content of the bottle on her since they did not know what was inside.

Moshood’s mother, Mrs. Ganiyat Yusuf, insisted that the incident was a mistake, adding that her son would not hurt anyone intentionally.

“It was just a mistake. In fact, Moshood also got burnt by the acid on his chest and leg. .

He didn’t know the content of the bottle and since they were jubilating, he poured it on her without knowing.

It’s a regrettable mistake. But what we want is for peace to reign. We don’t want a situation where both families would start fighting over it or the two children becoming enemies.”

