Bisola debunks rumours that he had oral sex with ThinTallTony in the house

Recall that after one of their weekly Saturday night party, Bisola and Thin Tall Tony appeared to have made out under the sheets.

It then progressed to the next level where it looked like Bisola gave him a blow job.

However, Bisola debunked the rumours during a just concluded interview with Beat FM this morning. According to her;



“Nothing happened. The cameras can just lie anyhow. Things were exaggerated. We were just under the sheets. My answer would be the same if he was not married with children. We were kissing and touching.”

