Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Bisola Reacts to story of Her being Left At the Altar

Posted on Apr 15, 2017 in Entertainment, Relationship | 0 comments

First Runner-up to the eventual winner of the Big Brother Naija reality tv show, Bisola has come out to refute an online report claiming that she was abandoned by her husband at the altar. But in a chat with Saturday Beats, she refuted the rumor in one simple, elegant sentence. She said, “I have never…

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Bisola Reacts to story of Her being Left At the Altar appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comment

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.