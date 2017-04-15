Bisola Reacts to story of Her being Left At the Altar

First Runner-up to the eventual winner of the Big Brother Naija reality tv show, Bisola has come out to refute an online report claiming that she was abandoned by her husband at the altar. But in a chat with Saturday Beats, she refuted the rumor in one simple, elegant sentence. She said, “I have never…

The post Bisola Reacts to story of Her being Left At the Altar appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

