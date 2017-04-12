Bitcoin-based Remittance Beats TransferWise On Fees And Exchange Rates

Remittance services are prone to getting disrupted by bitcoin and digital currency. CompareRemit, a website tracking various money transfers, lists companies dealing with bitcoin as well. When it comes to sending US Dollars to Mexico, bitcoin-based Bridge21 is the best option. The company is well ahead of TransferWise and other competitors in this regard. It … Continue reading Bitcoin-based Remittance Beats TransferWise On Fees And Exchange Rates

The post Bitcoin-based Remittance Beats TransferWise On Fees And Exchange Rates appeared first on NEWSBTC.

