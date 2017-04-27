Bitcoin jumps to a new all-time high above $1300, capping 20% April surge – CNBC

Pages Navigation Menu

Bitcoin jumps to a new all-time high above $1300, capping 20% April surge
Bitcoin rose as much as 3 percent to a record high of $1,331.31 Thursday, according to the CoinDesk Bitcoin Price Index. The SEC said on Monday it is reviewing its rejection of the Winklevoss Bitcoin Trust. The currency is up 23 percent this month.
