Bitcoin Price Technical Analysis for 04/07/2017 – Supported by Risk-off Flows

Bitcoin price is still moving inside its ascending channel and could be due for a quick correction to the support.

The post Bitcoin Price Technical Analysis for 04/07/2017 – Supported by Risk-off Flows appeared first on NEWSBTC.

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

