Bitcoin Price Technical Analysis for 04/20/2017 – Next Resistance at $1350?

Bitcoin price is still on an uptrend but is encountering some resistance at the middle of its ascending channel formation.

The post Bitcoin Price Technical Analysis for 04/20/2017 – Next Resistance at $1350? appeared first on NEWSBTC.

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

