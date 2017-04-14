Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Bitcoin Price Watch; End Of The Week Action

Posted on Apr 14, 2017 in Bitcoin | 0 comments

Last night we had to widen out our time frame (and our range) on the back of the action we had seen during the day, in an attempt to accommodate the volatility. Everything was a little bit hit and miss. We saw price gap down considerably during the session, and this led us to a … Continue reading Bitcoin Price Watch; End Of The Week Action

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Bitcoin Price Watch; End Of The Week Action appeared first on NEWSBTC.

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.