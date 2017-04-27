Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Bitcoin Price Watch; Let’s Go!

Posted on Apr 27, 2017 in Bitcoin | 0 comments

And we’re off on a fresh day’s trading in the bitcoin price here at NewsBTC central, and things have gotten interesting. Price ran into the close of the session yesterday evening, and we were hoping that we would see a continuation of that run on the back of the volume we were seeing. As it … Continue reading Bitcoin Price Watch; Let’s Go!

The post Bitcoin Price Watch; Let’s Go! appeared first on NEWSBTC.

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.