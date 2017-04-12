Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Bitcoin Price Watch; This Evening’s Key Levels

Posted on Apr 12, 2017 in Bitcoin | 0 comments

Another day, another run in the bitcoin price. Things didn’t move as much as we might have liked during the session today, and it’s looking like we’re going to head into this evening’s session out of Europe in a similar position to that which we started it. No worries – we’ll just shift our range … Continue reading Bitcoin Price Watch; This Evening’s Key Levels

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Bitcoin Price Watch; This Evening’s Key Levels appeared first on NEWSBTC.

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.