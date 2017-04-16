Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Bitcoin Price Weekly Analysis – BTC/USD Top Formed

Posted on Apr 16, 2017 in Bitcoin, Opinion | 0 comments

Key Points Bitcoin price traded nicely higher above the $1200 resistance against the US Dollar before finding sellers. The BTC/USD has broken a bullish trend line at $1224 on the 4-hours chart (data feed from SimpleFX), and currently finding support around another trend line. The price is currently above the 100 simple moving average (H4) … Continue reading Bitcoin Price Weekly Analysis – BTC/USD Top Formed

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Bitcoin Price Weekly Analysis – BTC/USD Top Formed appeared first on NEWSBTC.

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comment

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.