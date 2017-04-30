Bitcoin Will Soon Gain Traction in Antigua and Barbuda As Government Proposes to Draft new Laws

The Caribbean has always been an interesting region for cryptocurrency. Bitcoin and consorts can make a big impact in this part of the world over the coming years. The Cabinet of Antigua & Barbuda is looking to regulate Bitcoin usage in the coming months. The local Attorney General is tasked with drafting allows for the … Continue reading Bitcoin Will Soon Gain Traction in Antigua and Barbuda As Government Proposes to Draft new Laws

The post Bitcoin Will Soon Gain Traction in Antigua and Barbuda As Government Proposes to Draft new Laws appeared first on NEWSBTC.

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC.

