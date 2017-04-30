Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Bitcoin Will Soon Gain Traction in Antigua and Barbuda As Government Proposes to Draft new Laws

Posted on Apr 30, 2017 in Bitcoin | 0 comments

The Caribbean has always been an interesting region for cryptocurrency. Bitcoin and consorts can make a big impact in this part of the world over the coming years. The Cabinet of Antigua & Barbuda is looking to regulate Bitcoin usage in the coming months. The local Attorney General is tasked with drafting allows for the … Continue reading Bitcoin Will Soon Gain Traction in Antigua and Barbuda As Government Proposes to Draft new Laws

The post Bitcoin Will Soon Gain Traction in Antigua and Barbuda As Government Proposes to Draft new Laws appeared first on NEWSBTC.

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.