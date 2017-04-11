Bitcoin’s Latest Scaling Twist: Support is Building for a UASF

It seems to be one thing after another for bitcoin. Amid the long-standing debate, one well-known bitcoin developer recently posted a note to the project’s mailing list alleging a major mining entity is prolonging the debate over scaling because it would accidentally wipe out a technical advantage that gives it an upperhand over other miners. It’s unclear his claims are true. […]

Source

This post was syndicated from CoinDesk. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

