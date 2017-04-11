Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Bitcoin’s Latest Scaling Twist: Support is Building for a UASF

Posted on Apr 11, 2017 in Bitcoin, Technology | 0 comments

It seems to be one thing after another for bitcoin. Amid the long-standing debate, one well-known bitcoin developer recently posted a note to the project’s mailing list alleging a major mining entity is prolonging the debate over scaling because it would accidentally wipe out a technical advantage that gives it an upperhand over other miners. It’s unclear his claims are true. […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Source

This post was syndicated from CoinDesk. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.