Black Easter ! At Least 13 Christians Slaughtered in Cold in Southern Kaduna (Graphic Photos)

Some Christian residents in Asso community in Jema’a Local Government Area of Kaduna State, were attacked by unknown assailants, as at least 13 Christians were slaughtered in cold blood.

The latest attack on Asso is believed to be part of the larger Southern Kaduna violence that has pitched Fulani herdsmen against largely local farming communities leading to the death of over 200 people in the past year.



The details of the attack are unclear, but the state governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, condemned the attack in a statement by his spokesperson, Samuel Aruwan.

In the statement issued in Kaduna, the governor extended his condolence to the victims and their families, while affirming that security operations are being ramped to rid the forest areas of the bandits.



The Governor charged security agencies to redouble their efforts in fishing out those behind the killings, and to act promptly on carefully vetted intelligence.