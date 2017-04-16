Black Easter In Bayelsa As Gunmen Shot Dead Journalist

Journalists in Bayelsa State were on Easter Sunday thrown into mournful mood following the shooting to death of a Desk Editor and an employee of the Bayelsa State-owned radio station, Glory FM 97.1, Mr. Famous Giobaro.

Giobaro, who worked as a Desk Editor in the station, was reportedly attacked in his house located in a mini estate at the INEC Road area in Yenagoa, the state capital.

The gunmen were said to have broken into his apartment at about 5am; shot him many times in the stomach at close range and left without stealing anything.

It was gathered that the killers gained access to his house by climbing the fence through a ladder after cutting the barb wires.

The assassins, who seemed to have complete knowledge of the house, reportedly pulled down the kitchen door and forced their way to the broadcasters’ bedroom through the living room.

Two unidentified men, who were in the bedroom with the deceased, were said to have tried to resist the gunmen from entering the room.

But they were said to have fled into the wardrobe and the toilet when the gunmen started shooting at the door. One of the bullet hit the deceased in the stomach.

A neighbour of the deceased, who spoke in confidence, said the gunmen drilled many bullet holes on the door.

He said Giobaro, who tied a piece of wrapper round his waist, was first hit by a bullet when he scrambled out of his bed following the sounds of gunshots.

He said: “They didn’t steal anything and they didn’t go to any other flat. It was a case of assassination”.

The source said the children of the deceased were not at home when the gunmen struck as he sent them to stay temporarily with his separated wife.

He added: “They were in a mission to kill him. They shot many bullets on the door. They still came to him on the pool of his blood to shoot him many times in the stomach”.

It was gathered that the police came shortly after the incident and took the corps to the morgue of the Federal Medical Centre (FMC) in Yenagoa.

But sources asked the police to beam their searchlight on an unidentified lady, who was involved in a failed romantic relationship with the deceased.

The late journalist was said to have received multiple threat messages in connection with the relationship before he was killed.

The state chapter of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) condemned the incident describing it as sacrilegious.

The Chairman, NUJ, Mr. John Angese said the killing of Giobaro was a big blow to the journalism family in the state.

He asked the police to investigate the incident and bring the perpetrators to book.

But the Police Public Relations Officer, Mr. Asinim Butswat, said the police were investigating the incident