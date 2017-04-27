Pages Navigation Menu

Posted on Apr 27, 2017 in World | 0 comments

BLACK POWER! People Got Terrified After Couple Posted Selfie Photos

People have been left terrified after noticing a baffling pose by a woman in a picture with her man.

At first glance it’s an innocent picture of a couple smiling sweetly at the camera.

But it’s what’s in the background that’s got everyone freaking out on Twitter and throwing accusations of ‘witchcraft’ around.

The woman’s head could be seen turned the other way instead of smiling to the camera.

Many people have attributed the incident to witchcraft as they cannot understand how it could be possible if not through some magic.

