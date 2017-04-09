Pages Navigation Menu

Black Sunday: Death toll rises to 21 as deadly explosion rocks Egyptian church on palm sunday – NAIJ.COM

Posted on Apr 9, 2017


Black Sunday: Death toll rises to 21 as deadly explosion rocks Egyptian church on palm sunday
Death toll has risen to 21 in an explosion that rocked a Coptic Christian church in northern Egypt during a service to celebrate Palm Sunday, state television reported. CNN reports that an additional 50 others were wounded in the blast at St. George
Egypt Coptic church blast 'kills at least 13' in Nile DeltaBBC News
Explosion at Egyptian church during Palm Sunday service kills 21, injures dozensTelegraph.co.uk
Egypt: 21 killed in explosion at Coptic Christian churchCNN
Washington Post –Mirror.co.uk –Belfast Telegraph –NPR
