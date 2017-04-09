Black Sunday: Death toll rises to 21 as deadly explosion rocks Egyptian church on palm sunday – NAIJ.COM
|
Black Sunday: Death toll rises to 21 as deadly explosion rocks Egyptian church on palm sunday
Death toll has risen to 21 in an explosion that rocked a Coptic Christian church in northern Egypt during a service to celebrate Palm Sunday, state television reported. CNN reports that an additional 50 others were wounded in the blast at St. George …
