Blackface accuses 2Face Idibia of ‘killing’ Plantashun Boiz

Dancehall artiste, Blackface who is a member of pop group, Plantashun Boiz has bashed R&B star, 2Face Idibia whom he accused of causing the inactivity of the band. According to the ‘Hardlife’ songster in a long Instagram reaction he posted today, Idibia owes his success to him as he is responsible for writing most of …

