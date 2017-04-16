Blockchain Based Funds Transfer Service, Tempo Introduces Its Own Token
Tempo Money Transfer, the French Blockchain-based fund transfer solution provider, has announced the introduction of its own cryptotoken. The EURO TEMPO Token (EURT), valued at EUR 1 per token was launched on Thursday. With the new Euro Tempo token, the money transfer platform intends to reach out to more people, while making the fund transfer … Continue reading Blockchain Based Funds Transfer Service, Tempo Introduces Its Own Token
