Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Blockchain Capital Announces Successful Conclusion of Fundraise and Fund’s First Investment into Parity Technologies

Posted on Apr 21, 2017 in Bitcoin, Press Release | 0 comments

San Francisco — April 20, 2017— Blockchain Capital, the premier venture capital firm investing in blockchain technology companies and tokens, announced today the successful conclusion of its ICO. The fund raised USD $10 million digital tokens (the “BCAP Tokens”) within six hours in an oversubscribed offering. Participation from many of the industry’s thought leaders drove … Continue reading Blockchain Capital Announces Successful Conclusion of Fundraise and Fund’s First Investment into Parity Technologies

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Blockchain Capital Announces Successful Conclusion of Fundraise and Fund’s First Investment into Parity Technologies appeared first on NEWSBTC.

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comment

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.