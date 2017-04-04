Blockchain Capital Releases Offering Memorandum for Its $10 Million Digital Token Offering

San Francisco — April 3, 2017— Blockchain Capital, the premier venture capital firm investing in blockchain technology companies, today announces that it intends, subject to market and other conditions, to offer up to USD $10 million in digital tokens (the “BCAP Tokens”). The BCAP Tokens are an Ethereum-based smart contract digital token representing an indirect … Continue reading Blockchain Capital Releases Offering Memorandum for Its $10 Million Digital Token Offering

The post Blockchain Capital Releases Offering Memorandum for Its $10 Million Digital Token Offering appeared first on NEWSBTC.

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

