Blood Everywhere! See The Accident That Takes Place on Third Mainland Bridge (Photos)

A bloody accident reportedly happened on the 3rd mainland bridge, Lagos around 12:05pm leaving two dead.

According to the bus driver, his vehicle was not firing well so he parked, brought out his spare tyre, and engine cover as caution sign for in coming vehicles.

As he concluded his check on the car engine, he turned on the ignition as he sat at the drivers seat only for him to hear a loud bang.

He came out to see a commercial motorcycle rider badly injured including his assumed passenger. It was noticed that the Okada rider and his passenger hit the caution placed on the road thereby throwing them off balance.

Luckily for them, both parties survived after the intervention of an ambulance 20 minutes later