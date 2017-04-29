Pages Navigation Menu

BN Beauty Trend Alert! Tiwa Savage & Beyonce Rocking Long Blonde Braids

Posted on Apr 29, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

Blonde braids seem to be in at the moment! Two of our favourite superstar singers, Tiwa Savage and Beyonce have been spotted recently rocking the same hairdo! Although Beyonce added some beads to her braids, Tiwa went the simple route and rocked them plain. What can we say, great minds think alike? One thing we’ve […]

