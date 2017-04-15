Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

BN Collection to Closet: Vimbai Mutinhiri in The Muse Factory

Posted on Apr 15, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Today’s BN Collection to Closet features Vimbai Mutinhiri in a dress from The Muse Factory. The media personality wore the mustard lace frock to Betty Irabor‘s 60th birthday party, which had a Soul Train theme. Styled by Rhoda Ebun, she paired the frilly dress with pearls and she looked just the part for the party’s theme. See […]

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comment

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.