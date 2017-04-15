BN Collection to Closet: Vimbai Mutinhiri in The Muse Factory
Today’s BN Collection to Closet features Vimbai Mutinhiri in a dress from The Muse Factory. The media personality wore the mustard lace frock to Betty Irabor‘s 60th birthday party, which had a Soul Train theme. Styled by Rhoda Ebun, she paired the frilly dress with pearls and she looked just the part for the party’s theme. See […]
