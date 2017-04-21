Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

BN Pick Your Fave: Toke Makinwa and Victoria Beckham in Victoria Beckham for Target

Posted on Apr 21, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Today’s BN Pick Your Fave features fashionista, media personality and author Toke Makinwa and designer Victoria Beckham in a matching trouser & button-down shirt set from Victoria Beckham’s collection for Target. Toke wore this look with the shirt unbuttoned and lace camisole underneath while Victoria wore her shirt buttoned and tucked into her matching pants. […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comment

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.