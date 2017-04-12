BN Red Carpet Fab: ‘Lotanna’ Movie Premiere – Bella Naija
|
Bella Naija
|
BN Red Carpet Fab: 'Lotanna' Movie Premiere
Bella Naija
The premiere of highly anticipated movie “Lotanna”, produced by Ifan Ifeanyi Michael, was premiered over the weekend on the 8th of April, 2017 at Eko Hotel and Suites. The movie premiere, which had a 70s theme, was very star-studded as several stars in …
PHOTOS: All The Glamour From The Old School Themed Lotanna Premiere
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG