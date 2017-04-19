Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

BN TV: Funke Akindele-Bello & JJC Skillz Speak on their New TV Show “Industreet” in Interview | Watch

Posted on Apr 19, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

In an interview with Channels TV celebrity couple Funke Akindele-Bello and her husband JJC Skillz talk about how they have joined forces for a new TV show, Industreet, which will see a number of music proteges, Mo Eazy, Gemstones, Sonorous, and more take up acting. Watch interview below

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comment

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.