BN TV: Funke Akindele-Bello & JJC Skillz Speak on their New TV Show “Industreet” in Interview | Watch

In an interview with Channels TV celebrity couple Funke Akindele-Bello and her husband JJC Skillz talk about how they have joined forces for a new TV show, Industreet, which will see a number of music proteges, Mo Eazy, Gemstones, Sonorous, and more take up acting. Watch interview below

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

