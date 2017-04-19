BN TV: Funke Akindele-Bello & JJC Skillz Speak on their New TV Show “Industreet” in Interview | Watch
In an interview with Channels TV celebrity couple Funke Akindele-Bello and her husband JJC Skillz talk about how they have joined forces for a new TV show, Industreet, which will see a number of music proteges, Mo Eazy, Gemstones, Sonorous, and more take up acting. Watch interview below
