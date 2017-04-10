Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

BN TV: Japheth Omojuwa Talks #BBNaija & Lessons Learnt on a New Episode of “The Real Convo with Omojuwa”

Posted on Apr 10, 2017 in BBNaija | 0 comments

Public speaker and political blogger Japheth Omojuwa, in a new episode of his VLog series, tagged The Real Convo with Omojuwa, talks about the recently concluded Big Brother Naija and the lessons learnt from the show that can be used in our personal lives. He says: Big Brother Naija 2017 just ended. Congratulations to Efe […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.