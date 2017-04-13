Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

#BNRSVP Events this Weekend – Easter Edition

Posted on Apr 13, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Hello BellaNaijarians! The weekend is almost here, and the list of all the exciting events happening this weekend is ready. Scroll through to see. For all the events happening near you, be sure to follow @bnrsvp on Instagram. ** Gidi Culture Week Date: Monday – Sunday, April 10 – April 16, 2017. All information is available […]

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.