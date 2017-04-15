Boat Mishap: 7 died, 136 missing in Kebbi – Daily Trust
Boat Mishap: 7 died, 136 missing in Kebbi
By . | Publish Date: Apr 15 2017 2:41PMNo fewer than seven people have died and seven hospitalized in Ngaski Local Government Area of Kebbi when a boat carrying 150 passengers returning from Malali Market capsized along River Niger. facebook …
