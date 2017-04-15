Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Boat Mishap: 7 died, 136 missing in Kebbi – Daily Trust

Posted on Apr 15, 2017 in World | 0 comments


Daily Trust

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Boat Mishap: 7 died, 136 missing in Kebbi
Daily Trust
By . | Publish Date: Apr 15 2017 2:41PMNo fewer than seven people have died and seven hospitalized in Ngaski Local Government Area of Kebbi when a boat carrying 150 passengers returning from Malali Market capsized along River Niger. facebook …
Eight dead in River Niger boat accidentPremium Times
Boat mishap: Seven die, 136 missing in KebbiThe Eagle Online

all 3 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comment

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.