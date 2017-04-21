Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Bobrisky Shares Screenshots Of Credit Alerts He Got In Just One Day

Posted on Apr 21, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Bobrisky has taken to Snapchat, to share screenshots of credit alerts he got in a day. According to Bobrisky, those who think he won’t be driving a Bentley soon, should just chill, as he’s got some secret investments.

This post was syndicated from Gist Us. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comment

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.