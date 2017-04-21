Bobrisky Shares Screenshots Of Credit Alerts He Got In Just One Day

Bobrisky has taken to Snapchat, to share screenshots of credit alerts he got in a day. According to Bobrisky, those who think he won’t be driving a Bentley soon, should just chill, as he’s got some secret investments.

