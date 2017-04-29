Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Boko Haram: Air Force jets bomb insurgents’ artillery in Sambisa [VIDEO]

Posted on Apr 29, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Boko Haram: Air Force jets bomb insurgents’ artillery in Sambisa [VIDEO]

Nigerian Air Force (NAF) fighter jets on Friday successfully destroyed an artillery piece being sneaked into Sambisa forest by insurgents. Air Commodore Olatokunbo Adesanya, Director of Public Relations and Information, in a statement, said the artillery piece was concealed under a tree and sighted by a NAF Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) aircraft while on […]

Boko Haram: Air Force jets bomb insurgents’ artillery in Sambisa [VIDEO]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.